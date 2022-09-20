SportsBusiness: Barcelona report £86m profit for last fiscal year

Spanish giants, Barcelona reported a profit of £86 million for the most recent fiscal year and expects to earn £240 million next.

Due to La Liga financial rules, the club was prohibited to sign new players this summer after suffering a £422 million deficit the previous season.

However, they used a number of “economic levers” to release cash.

The club reported having an £890 million profit at the end of the 2021–22 fiscal year.

Financial limitations caused delays in the registration of new acquisitions this summer, notably Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

The “levers” involved selling stock in their media production company Barca Studios and their future television rights.

In August, Barcelona sold an additional 24.5% of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media for 100m euros (£84.6m) – this was expected to generate enough revenue to satisfy La Liga and allow Barca to register at least some of their new players.

Barcelona are currently second in La Liga on 16 points after six games, two points behind Real Madrid.

