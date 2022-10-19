SportsBusiness: CAF 2022 Women’s Champions League winners to bag US$400,000

The Confederation of African football (CAF) has announced that the winners of this year’s women’s Champions League will be rewarded with the cash prize of $400,000.

The African football governing body made it known through a statement on Wednesday by its Communication Department.

The runners-up in the competition will get $250,000 while the semi-finalists will be rewarded with $200,000.

The women’s Champions League 2022 is only the second edition of the tournamen, and it will take place in Morocco later in October.

The statement read: “The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the prizemoney structure for the CAF Women’s Champions League, Morocco 2022.

“The competition will kick-off on 30 October 2022 with the final scheduled for 13 November 2022.

“The winners of the competition will take home USD 400,000 while the runners-up will take USD 250,000.

“The two losing semi-finalists will each receive USD 200,000.

“CAF launched the CAF Women’s Champions League in 2021 with the first edition played in Cairo, Egypt in November. South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns won the maiden event after defeating Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0.

The CAF Women’s Champions League is the flagship competition of women’s club football competition on African soil and a giant step towards advancing women’s football in Africa.”

Nigeria will be represented by women’s league champions Bayelsa Queens.

Bayelsa Queens are in Group B with champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Wadi Degla from Egypt and DR Congo’s TP Mazembe.

Breakdown of 2022 CAF women’s Champions League prize money:

Winners: $400 000

Runners-up: $250 000

Semi-finalists(2) $200 000

Third of Group(2) $150 000

Fourth of Group(2) $100 000

