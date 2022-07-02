SportsBusiness: CAF increases AWCON prize money to US$2.4million

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased the prize money of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) by a whopping 150%.

The move was in line with the promise by the football body to make women’s football in the continent globally competitive.

The President of CAF, Dr. Patrice Motsepe announced the increment of the prize few hours before the 2022 edition of the competition kicks off in Morocco.

The tournament will kick-off on Saturday night, with hosts Morocco playing against Burkina Faso at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat.

The overall prize money of the competition has been increased from USD975,000 to USD2,400,000 – an increase of around USD1.5 million.

The CAF President and the CAF Executive Committee have listed women’s football amongst the top priorities of the football body in the next few years.

The winner of this year’s edition of the competition will go home with USD500,000.

The winning prize is a 150% increase of USD 300,000 as previously, winners took home USD200,000.

The take-home for runners-up has almost doubled from USD175,000 to USD300,000 while the semi-finalists will get USD225,000 each – increased from USD125,000.

Meanwhile, the prize money for the women’s game is still lesser than the men’s tournament. Ripples Nigeria recalls that CAF had in January increased the men’s AFCON prize money by $1.8million.

