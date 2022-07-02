Sports
SportsBusiness: CAF increases AWCON prize money to US$2.4million
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased the prize money of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) by a whopping 150%.
The move was in line with the promise by the football body to make women’s football in the continent globally competitive.
The President of CAF, Dr. Patrice Motsepe announced the increment of the prize few hours before the 2022 edition of the competition kicks off in Morocco.
The tournament will kick-off on Saturday night, with hosts Morocco playing against Burkina Faso at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat.
The overall prize money of the competition has been increased from USD975,000 to USD2,400,000 – an increase of around USD1.5 million.
Read Also: SportsBusiness: Why CAF has resolved to raise AFCON prize money by $1.85million
The CAF President and the CAF Executive Committee have listed women’s football amongst the top priorities of the football body in the next few years.
The winner of this year’s edition of the competition will go home with USD500,000.
The winning prize is a 150% increase of USD 300,000 as previously, winners took home USD200,000.
The take-home for runners-up has almost doubled from USD175,000 to USD300,000 while the semi-finalists will get USD225,000 each – increased from USD125,000.
Meanwhile, the prize money for the women’s game is still lesser than the men’s tournament. Ripples Nigeria recalls that CAF had in January increased the men’s AFCON prize money by $1.8million.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...