SportsBusiness: Nigerian govt splashes N10.4m on medal winners at Commonwealth Games

The Nigerian Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, has splashed the sum of $25,000 (around N10,4million) on Team Nigeria athletes who have so far won medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The government termed the gesture as a “another show of proactiveness”.

Team Nigeria athletes have had a good showing so far in Birmingham, and in a friendly ceremony held at the Hilton Garden, the athletes and their coaches were rewarded for bringing glory to the fatherland.

Gold medal winners, Adijat Adenike Olarinoye and Rafiatu Folashade Lawal received $5,000 each, while their coaches were also given $3,000 each.

Folashade won gold in the women’s 59kg weightlifting event while Adenike won gold in the women’s 55kg weightlifting event.

Taiwo Laidi, a silver medalist in the women’s 76kg Weightlifting event, received $3,000 for her effort.

For bronze medal winners, Edidiong Joseph Umaofia, Islamiyat Yusuf and Mary Osijo, all got $2,000 each for their efforts.

The event had in attendance, the Chief of Staff to the Minster of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Abba Yola, Director of finance at the ministry Olufehinti Olusegun and Dr Simon Ebhojiaye who is the leader of the delegation for Team Nigeria to the Games.

Gold medalist in the 59kg Women’s Weightlifting event, Folashade Lawal said “I am pleased we got rewarded even before the end of the competition, I thank the honourable Minister for Sports, Sunday Dare.

“It is quite timely for us, as this act will encourage and spur all athletes to do more. For me, I want to thank the Minster for this and I’m very excited” she said.

Meanwhile, more medals have been won after that ceremony, with Goodness Nwachukwu and Folashade Oluwafemiayo picking gold medals in Discus and powerlifting respectively.

Ikechukwu Obichukwu, Innocent Nnamdi as well as a few others have also bagged medals after the cash-splashing ceremony was held.

It is yet to be known if similar gesture would be extended to the latest winners of medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Team Nigeria are currently eighth on the medals table, with five gold medals, three silver medals and five bronze medals.

