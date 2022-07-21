SportsBusiness: Players of NPFL champions, Rivers Utd, get N8.3m each from Gov Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has celebrated with the state club, Rivers United, following their triumph in the Nigerian topflight this season.

The Portharcourt club finished top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table to clinch the title for the first time in history.

Forward, Chijoke Akuneto also emerged as the top scorer with 19 goals.

Wike rewarded the players of the club with $20,000 each (about N8,300,000) for winning the league.

The reward was announced in a post on the club’s official Facebook page on Thursday.

It was stated that the players and their officials were hosted by the state government in Port Harcourt.

At the event, Wike also promised to reward the players $40,000 if they make it to the group phase of next season’s CAF Champions League.

Aside from the monetary reward, the players and their officials will also embark on a two-week training tour in Madrid, Spain before the start of the 2022/23 season.

Rivers United won the league with 77 points from 38 games, followed by Plateau United in second place with 67 points, and Remo Stars in third place with 62 points.

