SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs | Ripples Nigeria

SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs
The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight on Sunday morning.
Usman, who successfully defended his Welterweight championship belt for the fourth consecutive time following the victory, knocked out Masvidal with a second round punch.
The bout, which took place in front of 15,000 fans in Jacksonville, saw fans return to the UFC for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
Usman, according to Sports Bible, walked away with a total of $1.5m from the show, including Pay-Per-View bonus as well as sponsorships.
The breakdown is as follows: $750,000 to show, $640,000 PPV bonus, $60,000 sponsorship bonus, and $50,000 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.
Meanwhile, Masvidal pocketed $800,000 despite losing on a big night. He earned $500,000 for showing up, $260,000 from PPV and $40,000 as sponsorship bonus.
Rafael Nadal
World number three tennis star, Rafael Nadal became 178,985 euros richer on Sunday after he claimed yet another Barcelona Open title.
Nadal put up a fine performance against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the 2021 Barca Open as he fought back to win 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 7-5.
According to Tennis Net, 1.57 million euros was distributed in Barcelona, with the winner receiving 178,985 euros.
Tsitsipas, who had beaten Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open last February, also got 111,600 euros for losing in Sunday’s final.
Read Also: Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season
Carabao Cup
English Premier League club, Manchester City may have raked in around £100,000 after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday.
City defeated Spurs at Wembley Stadium with about 8,000 fans watching live at the arena.
City defender Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute to hand the club a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup triumph, leaving Spurs to continue their 13-year wait for a major trophy.
For winning the competition, the Pep Gaurdiola side definitely got richer as the title is worth around £100,000 according to most recent figures.
Despite losing in the final, runners-up Spurs are also to be rewarded with about £50,000, while the losing semi-finalists – Brentford and Manchester United – would be given a consolation prize of around £25,000 each.
