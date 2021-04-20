Spurs appoint 29-yr-old Mason as Mourinho replacement for rest of season | Ripples Nigeria

Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ryan Mason as the head coach of the club for the rest of season.

The 29-year-old manager is taking over from Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by the club on Monday.

Mason took first-team training on Monday following Mourinho’s departure and will now be in charge as they team chase a top four finish in the league.

“It’s no secret I love this club. To spend 20 years of my 29 years involved, it’s in my heart, my blood,” said Mason.

“I’ve always felt a massive connection with the fans. I’ve always felt loved.

“I’ll give my all to this group of players to win matches. I feel immense pride.”

Mason will be in charge of Tottenham when they host Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Spurs’ bid to end their 13-year trophy drought could be made possible on Sunday when they take on Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup.

