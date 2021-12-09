Spurs’ EPL game at Brighton postponed after club hit by COVID-19 outbreak

Tottenham’s Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday has been postponed following the COVID-19 outbreak as Spurs camp.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that no fewer than eight players and five staff were tested positive of the virus, according to manager Antonio Conte.

The club’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes had also been called off on Thursday for the same reason, although UEFA had insisted the match would go on as scheduled.

A Premier League Board meeting took place on Thursday after Tottenham asked for the match against Brighton to be rearranged.

“The Premier League Board has taken the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority.

“The postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course and the Premier League wishes a quick recovery to those with Covid-19,” reads a statement by the organizers of the league.

Tottenham said they would update supporters with further information as soon as possible.

“We should like to apologise to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused,” a club statement read.

