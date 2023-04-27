Sports
Spurs fight back to draw against Man Utd, Everton lose to Newcastle
Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League encounter in London on Thursday night.
Son Heung-min rescued the hosts with a late equalizer after Pedro Porro had halved the deficit earlier in the second half.
In a game of two halves, Manchester United had a field day in the first 45 minutes as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored to put them in control.
But the Red Devils soon squandered their two-goal lead as their hosts fought back to earn a point from the encounter.
For Spurs fans, it was a beautiful turnaround. The team had fallen to a shock 6-1 defeat in their last game and were trailing by two goals at halftime before the second-half miracle happened.
With the result, Tottenham climb to fifth on the table above Aston Villa and Liverpool, and a six points behind Manchester United.
At the Goodison Park, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action as Everton fell to a 4-1 loss to Newcastle United.
The comfortable win keeps Eddie Howe’s men in third place, eight points clear of Spurs in fifth and with a game in hand, in the battle to play in Europe’s elite club competition.
Elsewhere, Southampton lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth.
