Spurs fight back to draw against Man Utd, Everton lose to Newcastle

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League encounter in London on Thursday night.

Son Heung-min rescued the hosts with a late equalizer after Pedro Porro had halved the deficit earlier in the second half.

In a game of two halves, Manchester United had a field day in the first 45 minutes as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored to put them in control.

But the Red Devils soon squandered their two-goal lead as their hosts fought back to earn a point from the encounter.

Read Also: Spurs players offer to reimburse fans ticket cost after Newcastle thrashing

For Spurs fans, it was a beautiful turnaround. The team had fallen to a shock 6-1 defeat in their last game and were trailing by two goals at halftime before the second-half miracle happened.

With the result, Tottenham climb to fifth on the table above Aston Villa and Liverpool, and a six points behind Manchester United.

At the Goodison Park, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action as Everton fell to a 4-1 loss to Newcastle United.

The comfortable win keeps Eddie Howe’s men in third place, eight points clear of Spurs in fifth and with a game in hand, in the battle to play in Europe’s elite club competition.

Elsewhere, Southampton lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now