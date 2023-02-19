Spurs into top four with West Ham win, Man Utd thrash Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur defeated West Ham 2-0 in London on Sunday to climb into the top four of the Premier League.

Spurs got ahead in the 53rd minute when Ben Davies released Emerson Royal to shoot into the bottom corner.

The Antonio Conte side sealed the win when substitute Son Heung-min scored four minutes after coming on, in the 72nd minute.

With the win, Tottenham moved one point ahead of Newcastle, although the Eddie Howe side, beaten 2-0 at home by Liverpool at the weekend, have a game in hand.

Earlier in the day, Marcus Rashford scored twice to help Manchester United overcome Leicester City in the Premier League.

The England forward converted a Bruno Fernandes assist in the 25th minute before doubling the lead minutes into the second half from a Fred assist.

His brace at Old Trafford takes his tally to 24 goals for the season.

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in the matchday squad for the Foxes, as the defeat ended their three-game unbeaten run.

