Spurs, Man Utd lose games before Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United both fell to defeats in the Premier League on Friday, with their Europa League final a few days ahead.

Tottenham and United are both set to face each other in the final of the Europa League next Wednesday.

While Spurs fell to a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the Villa Park, United were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa boosted their hopes of a Champions League spot with a comfortable victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

An eighth win in nine Premier League games lifted Unai Emery’s side into fifth place, behind Newcastle and Chelsea on goal difference, but a point above Manchester City.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea gave their hopes of playing Champions League football next season a huge boost as Marc Cucurella’s second-half header saw off Manchester United.

