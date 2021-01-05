Spurs reach Carabao Cup final, a win away from first major trophy in 13yrs

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur defeated Championship club Brentford 2-0 in the first semifinal of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The win takes the Jose Mourinho side to the final, where they will face either Manchester United or Manchester City at Wembley on 25 April.

Spurs, who have reached a total of nine finals in EFL Cup history, are gunning for their first major trophy in 13 years.

The North London club have not claimed a silverware since they beat Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final.

Goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min gave Spurs the win over a Brentford side that can be very proud of their performance, having knocked out four Premier League teams.

“We are in the final so it’s the time to win it,” goal scored Sissoko said after the game.

“The last final we reached was the Champions League final and we lost, so we were disappointed for many months.

“To play a final at Wembley, you don’t want to just play a final – you want to win it and we will try our best to win and bring the trophy home,” he added.

Recall that manager Mourinho takes the League Cup seriously, as his first trophy, in his first season at Chelsea, was the 2005 League Cup. It was the first trophy of his second spell there too, as he won it in 2015. He then marked his first season at Manchester United by winning it again in 2017.

