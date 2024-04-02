EPL: Spurs stay fifth after draw at West Ham; Forest defeat Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham and stay fifth in the Premier League table.

Spurs were gunning to move into the top four but missed lots of chances at a rain-soaked London Stadium.

Tottenham opened the scoring in the fifth minute through Brennan Johnson’s tap-in, but the hosts pegged back when Kurt Zouma headed home on 19 minutes.

The result meant Ange Postecoglou’s side remain two points off Aston Villa in fourth.

Read Also: Nottm Forest docked four points for breach, drop into relegation zone

West Ham, meanwhile, stay seventh as both Newcastle and Wolves also played a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest boosted their hopes of survival with a 3-1 victory over Fulham.

In the other Premier League games played on Tuesday, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers played a 1-1 draw, and Bournemouth beat Crystal Palace 1-0.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now