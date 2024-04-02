Sports
EPL: Spurs stay fifth after draw at West Ham; Forest defeat Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham and stay fifth in the Premier League table.
Spurs were gunning to move into the top four but missed lots of chances at a rain-soaked London Stadium.
Tottenham opened the scoring in the fifth minute through Brennan Johnson’s tap-in, but the hosts pegged back when Kurt Zouma headed home on 19 minutes.
The result meant Ange Postecoglou’s side remain two points off Aston Villa in fourth.
Read Also: Nottm Forest docked four points for breach, drop into relegation zone
West Ham, meanwhile, stay seventh as both Newcastle and Wolves also played a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest boosted their hopes of survival with a 3-1 victory over Fulham.
In the other Premier League games played on Tuesday, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers played a 1-1 draw, and Bournemouth beat Crystal Palace 1-0.
