Spyro denies saying collabo with Davido, Mayorkun hurt his career badly

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known in music circles as Spyro, has denied a report by a blog that claimed he said that his career took a nosedive after he had collaborations with Davido and Mayorkun.

According to a report by the blog @Naija_PR, Spyro was quoted as saying in an interview with Hip TV that he thought his 2018 collaboration with Davido and Mayorkun on ‘Funke’ remix would advance his career, but despite the song’s initial popularity, he faced an unanticipated setback.

“My career experienced a setback after I featured Davido and Mayourkun – Spyro”, the blog captioned it’s post with a picture of Spyro and Davido on its X handle.

Moments after the post gathered reactions from social media users who dragged Spyro for supposedly making such remarks, the musician quickly denied making such comments.

“This is false!!! I never said anything like this, I give you 24 hours to take this down or be prepared to face the consequences.” Spryo wrote while dismissing the report.

