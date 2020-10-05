SSANU, NASU commence warning strike over IPPIS | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian university system has been struck with another industrial action, as the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff of Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), have ordered their members to embark on a 14-day warning strike from today (Monday).

The university workers are protesting what they alleged to be inconsistencies in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), non-payment of the arrears of the national minimum wage and the failure of the government to pay the earned allowances.

The unions announced this in a letter, dated September 28, 2020, and jointly signed by NASU General Secretary Peters Adeyemi and SSANU President Samson Ugwoke and addressed to branch chairmen of both unions.

The letter reads: “Kindly recall earlier information on the above subject matter wherein it was conveyed that the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU would embark on a 14-day industrial action immediately universities resume, following the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Following the recent directives from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to Vice Chancellors for the immediate resumption/safe reopening of universities, you are hereby directed to begin a 14-day warning strike effective from October 5 to 19, 2020.”

According to the unions, the warning strike could snowball into full-blown action, if their demands are not addressed by the Federal Government.

Also in a statement on Sunday, the SSANU President, Samson Ngwoke, alleged the usurpation of the headship of the non-teaching units by academic staff members “in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures,” corruption in the university system and non-constitution of visitation panels for the universities in line with the laws and neglect and poor funding of state universities.

Before the directive to embark on strike, the Joint Action Committee, comprising SSANU and NASU had earlier written to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, over the contentious issues and their intention to embark on strike immediately the universities reopened to press home their demands.

