SSANU, NASU extend strike by one month, blame Nigerian govt

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities’ (SSANU) Joint Action Committee and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions (NASU) have prolonged their strike by one month.

SSANU stated in a circular signed by Muhammed Ibrahim, its National President, and Peters Adeyemi, its General Secretary, on Friday, that the decision to extend the strike was made to give additional time for all demands to be satisfied.

Following the government’s failure to meet some of their outstanding demands, SSANU and NASU, along with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, launched a strike.

Despite the fact that the Federal Government had announced through Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige that it would clear the outstanding minimum wage arrears, the unions insisted on going on strike.

“In view of the fact that most of the issues in contention have not been resolved as the process of resolving same is ongoing and to allow the process to be concluded, we hereby direct that the ongoing strike be elongated by one month.

“Hopefully, all processes would have been concluded and all issues in dispute favorably resolved,” the circular read.

The unions are demanding that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) be issued consistently, that outstanding earned allowances be paid, that the renegotiation of the FGN, NASU, and SSANU agreements be delayed, and that minimum wage arrears be paid.

