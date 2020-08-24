SSANU rejects composition of UNILAG visitation panel

The leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Monday rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent move to resolve the crisis rocking the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The president had on Monday set up a Special Visitation Panel to investigate the crisis rocking the university and come up with recommendations.

However, in a letter addressed to President Buhari and signed by its president, Samson Ugwoke, the union said the composition of the visitation panel did not give hope for a fair judgement.

SSANU said the panel, whose members are mostly retired vice-chancellors, would favour the embattled vice-chancellor of the university, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, in their recommendations.

READ ALSO: Buhari sends special visitation panel to UNILAG, orders council chairman, VC to stay further actions

The letter read: “The composition of the Special Visitation Panel with a preponderance of professors (ASUU members) is an indication that the decisions of the panel would be tampered with by ASUU. The fact that they are former vice-chancellors also implies the tendency to protect one of their own – an embattled vice-chancellor.”

The union called for a fresh composition of the membership of the panel and recommended retired registrars and retired bursars to be co-opted in the body.

Join the conversation

Opinions