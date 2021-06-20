SSANU threatens strike over Nigerian govt’s planned removal of staff school teachers from salary scale

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, (SSANU) on Sunday threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over the plan by the Federal Government to remove workers in staff school from the Consolidated Salary Scale (CONTISS).

The SSANU President, Mohammed Haruna, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Abuja, urged the federal government to withdraw the directive in the interest of the country.

He said union would be forced to take actions if the government refused to withdraw the directive.

The Budget Office had in a circular directed that teachers in Staff Schools in the nation’s universities should be removed from the CONTISS.

Haruna said: “Well, the issue is that we are also taken aback by the recent negative development we just saw last week that the Federal Government through the Budget Office, directed that universities should expunge or remove the list of our members who teach in the university demonstration schools.

”This means that they should not be captured in the CONTISS salary table, while the government is also planning to put them in a different salary table called the Consolidated Public Service Salary Scale (CONPISS).

“This is a negation of our agreement with government because those members of ours who are in the university demonstration schools are bonafide staff of universities.

“They have their employment letters signed by the registrar’s of various universities as approved by councils under the terms and conditions for engagement is that they will operate and be paid based on the consolidated salary scale, that is paid to all university staff.

“Unfortunately, this development shows that the government is trying to create another friction between us and them.”

