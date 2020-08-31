SSANU warns of impending strike over govt’s failure to meet demands

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has warned the Federal Government of Nigeria of an impending strike due to failure of the government of the day to meet its demand.

SSANU in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Vice President, Alfred Jimoh warned that non-teaching staff would also proceed on strike as soon as schools are reopened.

According to Jimoh in the statement; “The hope of having a peaceful post-COVID-19 industrial atmosphere in universities would only be a mirage, except issues such as unpaid arrears of earned allowances, inadequacies of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and double deduction of pension are addressed.

READ ALSO: SSANU rejects composition of UNILAG visitation panel

“It is saddening that the earned allowances of non-teaching staff that arose from the 2009 FG/SSANU agreement was still largely unattended to, despite repeated industrial actions on the issue,” he added.

SSANU further lamented the nonchalant attitude of the government to issues affecting non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities, while treating teaching staff as ‘demi-gods’.

Join the conversation

Opinions