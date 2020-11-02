Latest Metro

SSCE to resume November 9 —NECO

November 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Examinations Council (NECO) said on Monday this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) would resume in the states of the federation and Abuja on November 9.

The examinations were suspended last month over the #EndSARS protest in several parts of the country.

The NECO spokesperson, Azeez Sani, announced this in a statement in Minna, Niger State, said the body would make the new schedule available to the general public, schools and candidates on Thursday.

He said: “Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new Time-Table from Monday, 9th November 2020 to Saturday 28th November, 2020.”

