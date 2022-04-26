Politics
Supreme Courts voids Andy Uba’s participation in Anambra election
The Supreme Court on Tuesday voided the participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Andy Uba.
The apex court upheld the verdict of the Appeal Court which on February 23 affirmed the ruling of the lower court on the APC governorship primary in the state.
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had in a ruling on an application filed by a governorship aspirant in Anambra State, George Moghalu, in December last year held that Uba was not the duly elected candidate of APC for the election.
READ ALSO: Court invalidates Andy Uba as APC candidate in Anambra guber poll
The politician, according to the judge, was a product of illegal primary conducted by the party.
He declared that all votes recorded in favour of Uba and APC by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were unlawful votes and should be expunged from the commission’s record.
At Tuesday’s proceedings, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court quashed the APC primary election that produced Ubah.
The apex court held that the party breached its own guidelines for the conduct of the primary election and described the exercise as null and void.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...