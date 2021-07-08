Business
Stablecoins hands Visa $1 billion worth of transactions after Q2 entry
Payment company, Visa, recorded massive cryptocurrency transactions on its platform in the first half of 2021, a period bitcoin hit its biggest milestone.
In the last week of March, Visa revealed that it had added USD Coins [which is pegged to US dollar] to its payment options as it took advantage of the growing crypto community.
In a recent statement updating the public on the impact of digital currency on its transaction system, Visa stated that in the first half of this year, customers spent over $1 billion with its crypto-linked cards.
Read also: Chinese central bank plans minimum, strict regulations for bitcoin, cryptocurrencies
The company said stablecoins will become an important part of the digital transformation being experienced by the financial services.
There are over $100 billion worth of stablecoins currently in circulation according to Visa, with the public blockchains recording an exchange of hundreds of billions monthly.
Despite this high transactions recorded by Visa in the first half of 2021, the cryptocurrency market has been struggling to regain its Q1 and Q2 form after Elon Musk backed out of bitcoin usage for transactions of Tesla in May 2021.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....