Stadium in Senegal to be named after Sadio Mane

Senegal forward, Sadio Mane will be having his name inscribed on a Football Stadium which is currently under construction in his home town.

Mane helped Senegal clinch their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title last Sunday after the Terenga Lions defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt in the final.

The Liverpool star scored the decisive penalty in the 4-2 shootout victory to seal an incredible triumph for Senegal, who had lost in two finals before.

Mane has now been rewarded for his part in the country’s triumph by having a stadium named after him in his birthplace.

The mayor of his birthplace Sedhiou, Abdoulaye Diop, has now announced the town’s new football stadium will bear his name.

Read Also: Mane says AFCON victory is ‘best day, best trophy’ of his life

The future Stade Sadio Mane is currently under construction and due to open next year.

The Mayor declared: “Sadio Mane has honoured all of Senegal, the Sedhiou region and the entire Casamance area.

“I have decided to name the Sedhiou stadium after him.

“In doing so I wish to convey the gratitude of all the sons and daughters of the region towards him.

“He has made all of mankind aware of Bambali and Sedhiou, the region’s main town.

“This is a gift that Sadio Mane truly deserves.”

Recall that Mane has been a philanthropist to his country, having previously donated money for hospitals, health centres and mosques in the West African nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now