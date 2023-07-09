Staff injured as fire guts radio station in Osun

Fire on Sunday gutted a part of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Gold FM in Ilesa, Osun State.

However, the cause of the inferno which destroyed equipment at the radio station has not been ascertained.

An injured staff of the organization is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the town.

The spokesman for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said police operatives joined residents to put off the fire.

She added that the command has commenced an investigation into the incident.

