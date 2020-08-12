Stakeholders push for early delivery of $2.8bn Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline

Stakeholder in the Nigerian economy Tuesday clamoured for swift completion of the $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline with a view to attaining rapid industrial growth and economic diversification.

An economic think-tank drawn from the organised private sector, petroleum industry, regulatory agencies and academia, who partook in a webinar organised by Valuechain Magazine, enjoined the Nigerian government to ramp up efforts aimed at delivering the venture in good time.

President Buhari had in the last week of June flagged off the 614kilometre gas pipeline project which, upon completion, is expected to convey 3,500 million metric standard cubic feet per day of dehydrated gas from various gas-gathering projects in southern Nigeria and help curb high incidence of gas-flaring in oil-rich Niger Delta.

Idris Bugaje, the Rector of Kaduna State Polytechnic, said the AKK project should be completed within 18 months to ensure the activation of the second stage of the Tran-Nigeria gas pipeline that would stretch from Eastern Niger Delta through the South East and the Middle Belt to the North East. According to him, prompt delivery of the project will make up for its late conceptualisation. Bugaje avowed that the AKK gas pipeline was coming 25 years late after several textile, manufacturing and agricultural enterprises in the northern part of the country had collapsed under expensive, volatile and inefficient industrial fuel. Seyi Omotowa, the Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, promised that the project would be delivered according to schedule. Omotowa said the presidential inter-agency project management team was collaborating with other stakeholders to overcome all failure factors.

