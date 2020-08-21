STAMP DUTY: NIPOST, FIRS disagreement to be resolved soon —Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said on Friday the disagreement between the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over the collection of stamp duties would soon be resolved.

Pantami, who disclosed this to journalists at a press briefing in Abuja, said he had engaged the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on the way out of the dispute.

NIPOST and FIRS had clashed lately on the collection of stamp duties and handling of revenue.

He also said the planned privatisation of the Nigeria Communication Satellite Company Limited had been suspended.

The minister said: “I have engaged the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning twice on the matter.

“I have also written to our boss, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am also engaging the Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor.

“I can assure you that the issue will be resolved officially soon.”

