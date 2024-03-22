Stampede during rice distribution at Nasarawa University claims lives

A tragedy unfolded on Friday at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nigeria, when a stampede erupted during the distribution of rice to students.

Reports indicate that several students lost their lives, with a number of others sustaining injuries.

The exact details of the incident are still emerging. However, initial reports suggest that a large crowd of students gathered at the university’s convocation square, where the rice was being distributed.

The situation reportedly turned chaotic as students became impatient and attempted to rush the distribution point.

Security personnel present were overwhelmed by the surging crowd, leading to a stampede. According to eyewitnesses, some students were trampled underfoot in the rush.

The National President of the Nasarawa State Students Association, Yunusa Baduku, confirmed the incident and described it as “horrible.”

The injured students were taken to hospitals for treatment, while the university authorities are yet to officially confirm the number of casualties.

This tragedy highlights the dire situation faced by many Nigerian university students, who often struggle to afford basic necessities like food. The incident has also sparked questions about the organization and crowd control measures implemented during the rice distribution.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the stampede and will likely be under pressure to implement stricter safety protocols for future distributions. The Nasarawa State government is expected to address the public regarding the incident and offer condolences to the families of the deceased students.

