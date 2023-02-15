Stanbic IBTC counsels on benefits of life insurance policy

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has urged Nigerians to purchase life insurance policies to help secure the financial future of their loved ones.

Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, said in a statement that the benefits of obtaining life insurance policies through includes securing the financial future of loved ones, access to expert financial advisors, guarantees peace of mind and aids preparedness for unprecedented occurrences.

He said the recent campaign in this direction by the firm “seeks to create awareness of several fully customised, innovative, life insurance solutions that allow Nigerians easy access to the good life”.

Akinjide said “it is smart to have a life insurance cover, especially in these uncertain times”.

Each year, life insurance companies, including Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, pay out billions of naira in claims to Nigerians via various insurance policies whenever the policyholder passes on, Akinjide said.

He, therefore, encouraged Nigerians to buy life insurance packages, adding, that many Nigerians are just beginning to understand the importance of insurance, and that Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited has been very deliberate about educating both young and old about the advantages that the right insurance cover provides to life.

