Stanbic IBTC, First Bank Shareholders dump stock as investors lose over N200 billion | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Stanbic IBTC, First Bank Shareholders dump stock as investors lose over N200 billion
The stock market continues to decline two days after the Workers’ Day holiday, as the equity capitalisation declined to N20.63 trillion on Wednesday, against the N20.83 trillion recorded on Tuesday.
This cost investors over N200 billion in one day, rising above the N10 billion that was lost on Tuesday.
The All Share Index further declined today after losing 0.92 percent to drop from 39,801.78 ASI to 39,433.81 ASI.
Investors activities took a nosedive as they traded 349.55 million shares in 4,554 deals, which was valued at N3.50 billion.
This put today’s trading performance below that of Tuesday, when investors traded 426.50 million shares in 5,616 deals worth N4.65 billion.
Lasaco led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.15kobo to move from N1.56kobo per share to N1.71kobo per share.
Linkage Assurance gained 9.43 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.53kobo to N0.58kobo per share.
Caverton share price rose by N0.16kobo to end trading at N1.92kobo from N1.76kobo per share.
Sterling Bank gained N0.12kobo in share price to move from N1.48kobo per share to N1.60kobo per share at the end of trading.
Regal Insurance share price increased by 6.67 percent to end trading with N0.32kobo from N0.30kobo.
Stanbic IBTC topped the losers’ chart after shedding N5 of its share price during trading to drop from N50 per share to N45 per share.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market investors lose over N10 billion in post-public holiday trading
CWG share price declined from N2.29kobo to N2.07 per share following a loss of N0.22kobo in its share price.
Unilever share price plunged by N1.10kobo to end trading at N12.30kobo from N13.40kobo per share.
Courtville share price declined from N0.25kobo to N0.23kobo per share after losing 8 percent in share price during trading.
International Breweries completed the list as its share price fell by N0.40kobo to end trading at N5.30kobo from N5.70kobo per share.
First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 71.28 million shares worth N523.78 million.
Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 40.87 million and valued at N309.95 million.
Ekocorp was next with 40 million shares traded at a cost of N544.35 million.
Zenith Bank reported 25.02 million shares worth N544.35 million, while UBA recorded over 18.04 million traded shares at a value of N130.31 million.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...