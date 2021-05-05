Stanbic IBTC, First Bank Shareholders dump stock as investors lose over N200 billion | Ripples Nigeria

The stock market continues to decline two days after the Workers’ Day holiday, as the equity capitalisation declined to N20.63 trillion on Wednesday, against the N20.83 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

This cost investors over N200 billion in one day, rising above the N10 billion that was lost on Tuesday.

The All Share Index further declined today after losing 0.92 percent to drop from 39,801.78 ASI to 39,433.81 ASI.

Investors activities took a nosedive as they traded 349.55 million shares in 4,554 deals, which was valued at N3.50 billion.

This put today’s trading performance below that of Tuesday, when investors traded 426.50 million shares in 5,616 deals worth N4.65 billion.

Lasaco led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.15kobo to move from N1.56kobo per share to N1.71kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance gained 9.43 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.53kobo to N0.58kobo per share.

Caverton share price rose by N0.16kobo to end trading at N1.92kobo from N1.76kobo per share.

Sterling Bank gained N0.12kobo in share price to move from N1.48kobo per share to N1.60kobo per share at the end of trading.

Regal Insurance share price increased by 6.67 percent to end trading with N0.32kobo from N0.30kobo.

Stanbic IBTC topped the losers’ chart after shedding N5 of its share price during trading to drop from N50 per share to N45 per share.

CWG share price declined from N2.29kobo to N2.07 per share following a loss of N0.22kobo in its share price.

Unilever share price plunged by N1.10kobo to end trading at N12.30kobo from N13.40kobo per share.

Courtville share price declined from N0.25kobo to N0.23kobo per share after losing 8 percent in share price during trading.

International Breweries completed the list as its share price fell by N0.40kobo to end trading at N5.30kobo from N5.70kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 71.28 million shares worth N523.78 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 40.87 million and valued at N309.95 million.

Ekocorp was next with 40 million shares traded at a cost of N544.35 million.

Zenith Bank reported 25.02 million shares worth N544.35 million, while UBA recorded over 18.04 million traded shares at a value of N130.31 million.

