Stanbic IBTC gets new directors

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced the appointment of new directors across its subsidiaries.

In a statement sent to NGX, the group said the appointments were in line with Stanbic IBTC’s succession plan and underscores its tradition of rewarding excellence, performance, and dedication.

The appointees include Mr Babs Omotowa as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Olu Delano as an Executive Director, Stanley Jacob as Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC’s proposed fintech subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited, and Adenike Odukomaiya and Okechukwu Nwoke as Non-Executive Directors.

Other subsidiary appointments include Brian Marshal and Tosin Leye-Odeyemi as Non-Executive Directors of Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, respectively. Also, Charles Onwude and Dele Sotubo became Non-Executive Directors of Stanbic IBTC Ventures Limited. Charles Onwude was also appointed to serve as a Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited.

The Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Dr Demola Sogunle, noted that the new appointees possessed the qualifications and experience required to deliver results in their new positions, having demonstrated the capacity to deliver on the group’s strategy to remain the leading end-to-end financial services organisation.

READ ALSO:Stanbic IBTC generates N207.4bn in nine months of 2022, net profit rises 38%

He said, “We have a strong tradition of careful succession planning and a good track record of seamless transitions at different levels. With these appointments, we intend to strengthen our capabilities for better customer service delivery.

At Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to growing our people because no organisation can progress without placing a high premium on its human capital and investing in the growth trajectory of its staff.

“I am confident that the expertise and experience of the new appointees will positively impact the group and further accelerate the achievement of our business goals and objectives.”

He further urged them to contribute their quota to the organisation’s development as they discharge their duties in the new role. He pledged that the organisation would continue to uphold the culture of elevating its employees to take up higher responsibilities.

