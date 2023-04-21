Business
Stanbic IBTC grows net profit by N16.66bn, electronic transaction hits N958m
Stanbic IBTC recorded an 85 per cent increase in its profit after tax and 66.8 per cent growth in electronic banking in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.
In its Q1 consolidated interim financial statements released on Thursday, Stanbic IBTC posted N36.26 billion net profit for the period.
Stanbic IBTC grew its profit after tax by N16.66 billion, as Ripples Nigeria learnt that the company recorded N19.59 billion net profit in Q1 2022.
This followed an 85 per cent growth in profit before tax which was penned at N28.86 billion during the review period, compared to the N15.06 billion reported in the first quarter last year.
READ ALSO:Stanbic IBTC counsels on benefits of life insurance policy
The commercial bank also recorded growth in its Net Interest Income, recording N36.38 billion between January to March 2023.
When compared to the N23.43 billion posted by Stanbic IBTC in the corresponding period of 2022, this is a 55.25 per cent year-on-year increase.
Also, Stanbic IBTC closed the quarter in review with N958 million turnover in electronic banking services, indicating the creditor recorded N384 million more (66.8 per cent growth) within three months of this year’s Q1, considering the firm generated N574 million in the same period in 2022.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...