Stanbic IBTC launches Enterprise Online App for business owners

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Thursday unveiled an upgraded version of its Mobile Banking App specifically developed for businesses and business owners.

The new application, Enterprise Online, is an enhanced version of the bank’s app designed to cater to the needs of small enterprises or large corporations.

Speaking at the event held in Lagos and attended by top management team of the bank, it’s customers and other stakeholders, Head Partnership, Omolara Osunsoko said Enterprise Online, also called ‘Super App’ is a digital platform specifically tailored to meet the needs of Stanbic IBTC business clients.

“It offers comprehensive financial services, allowing clients to seamlessly manage their finances and access superior banking services including the ability to do bulk payment, manage payroll and other business transactions required in today’s world”.

She also noted that the enhanced app represents an all in one mobile application where customers can access a wide array of banking services. “They’re able to manage their beneficiaries, initiate payments and generate signed and stamped statements of account all within one platform on the go on both android and iOS”.

Osunsoko boasted that the enhanced product will catalyse financial inclusion and economic growth in Nigeria as the firm has leveraged on the power of technology to broaden access to financial inclusion for all, especially the underserved.

“It allows business clients to transact on the go, given the nature of our business clients who are constantly on the move, This solution will help them transact while on the move”, Osuntoko added.

On his part, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, endorsed the App, saying, “We are thrilled to introduce the enhanced Stanbic IBTC Mobile App tailored specifically for our business clients. Our goal is to provide businesses with a seamless and efficient platform to conduct their banking activities, including transactions, statement requests, transfers, and more, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.”

He noted that the optimised Mobile App reflects Stanbic IBTC Bank‘s commitment to innovation and digitisation in supporting businesses in Nigeria. “The Bank aims to empower companies to reach their goals and achieve success by offering tailored solutions and enhanced features.

“This App enhancement is a significant step in ongoing efforts to simplify our banking processes and enhance customer experience through technology. With robust security measures and a user-friendly interface, our business clients can now manage their finances more efficiently and confidently,” Adeniyi added.

In time Ripples Nigeria will study and do a review of the new application which will also include users’ and customers’ experiences on the interface.

