Business
Stanbic IBTC launches single sign-on feature on mobile app
Nigerian commercial bank, Stanbic IBTC Holding Plc, has launched a single sign-on feature on its mobile app.
The launch of the feature comes as the bank looks to unify its customers’ experience while easing inconveniences associated with multiple passwords.
According to Stanbic IBTC, the new feature will enable customers to use single login credentials to access multiple services operated across the group on its Super App.
Described as an innovative feature, the single sign-on simplifies customers’ access to the bank’s app.
The Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Demola Sogunle, who spoke on the development, said the new feature would ensure that users are no longer isolate while deploying the app for use.
READ ALSO: Stanbic IBTC revenue slumps in Q4 2020
He said: “The Single Sign-on capability enabled on the Stanbic IBTC Holdings Super App will not only remove difficulties associated with using different passwords while operating more than one subsidiary, but it will also efficiently deliver on our vision to operate as a Universal Financial Services Organisation (UFSO) in the digital era.
“The birth of the Single Sign-on can be described as meeting a pressing need at the right time, and we are very positive that this will bring smiles to the faces of our customers.”
