Stanbic IBTC surpasses ₦1tn Asset under Management

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, announced on Monday that it had crossed the ₦1 trillion asset under management (AuM) threshold.

While expressing her delight at the achievement, Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, attributed the achievement to he trust and support of its clientele, partners and stakeholders.

“This milestone is a tribute to our clients who have entrusted us with their financial goals. Their belief in our capabilities has fueled our journey and their success stories are the true measure of our achievement. For us, the real win is that we have achieved our mission – to empower our clients, to help them achieve their dreams, and to support them to create a legacy of financial prosperity – this is the true prize.”

Busola went on to express appreciation to the clientele of the organisation, and reiterated the company’s commitment to excellent service delivery to its clients.

She said; “as Stanbic IBTC Asset Management moves forward, it will continue to innovate, deploy cutting-edge investment strategies, and provide tailored investment solutions that evolve in tandem with our clients’ needs.”

