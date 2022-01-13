Stanbic IBTC to establish Fintech firm with N100m capital base

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is set to enter the tech market in Nigeria as the creditor is establishing a Financial Technology subsidiary, and in the process of receiving approval.

The technology company would be called Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited, and will be operating as a Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP), a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria said.

As a PSSP company, Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited – which will have a N100 million minimum capital – will be providing payment processing gateway as part of its e-payment infrastructures for the Nigerian market.

Other permissible activities authorised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) includes merchant service aggregation, portals, and payment solution/application development.

Read also: Stanbic IBTC result fails to sway investors, U.K owner moves to boost confidence

The statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and investing public disclosed, that “Subject to receiving all required regulatory approvals, including licensing by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the new subsidiary will function primarily as a Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP).

“Accordingly, Stanbic IBTC will update the market upon completion of the regulatory approval process as well as licensing of the new subsidiary.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now