Stanbic, Zenith, Red Star Express, 11 Plc top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

In the week that just went by, the Nigerian bourse recorded gains Monday through Friday as investors’ passion to own more stocks heightened, with the corporate actions, developments and some technical factors during the week informing Ripples Nigeria stocks watch-list for this week.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

Stanbic tops our list on the basis of its declaration of N0.40 interim dividend per share for its shareholders for half year 2020.

The qualification date is 15th September while the payment date is 30th September.

ZENITH BANK PLC

Zenith makes our list on the account of its announcement of dividend per share of N0.30 for half year 2020.

The qualification date is 16th September while payment is scheduled for 22nd September.

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

Red Star Express features on our list by virtue of its proposal of N0.35 dividend per share for its shareholders for full year 2020.

The qualification date is 18th September while the payment date is 15th October.

Read also: Arbico, Courteville, Custodian Investment, ETI top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

11 PLC (FORMERLY MOBIL OIL NIGERIA)

11 Plc appears on our list by reason of its declared dividend per share of N8.25 for period ended 31st December 2019.

The qualification date is 29th September while payment is scheduled for 15th October.

GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC

GTB makes our list for declaring a N0.30 interim dividend per share for shareholders for half year 2020.

The qualification date is 15th September while the payment date is fixed for 21st September.

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

UBA features our list due to its announcement of dividend per share of N0.17 for half year 2020.

The qualification date is 15th September while payment is scheduled for 23rd September.

ACCESS BANK PLC

Access makes our list on the account of its announcement of dividend per share of N0.25 for half year 2020.

The qualification date is 17th September while payment is scheduled for 28th September.

LEARN AFRICA PLC

Learn Africa appears on our list by virtue of its proposal of N0.05 dividend per share for its shareholders for full year 2019.

The qualification date is 2nd October while the payment date is 16th October.

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UPL makes our list on the account of its announcement of dividend per share of N0.15 for full year 2019.

The qualification date is 24th September while payment is scheduled for 5th November.

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

Royal Exchange makes our list this week on the basis of emerging as the best performing stock last week. Opening at N0.26, it closed at N0.33, gaining 26.92%.

THE INITIATES PLC

The Initiates appears on our list this week for being the worst performing stock for last week. It opened at N0.70 and closed at N0.57, shedding 18.57%.

Join the conversation

Opinions