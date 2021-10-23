Politics
State Assembly speakers urge Nigerian govt to declare bandits, kidnappers as terrorists
The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare banditry and kidnapping as acts of terrorism in the country.
The speakers made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Katsina and signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Abubakar Suleiman.
They decried the worsening insecurity in the country and charged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the problem.
The communiqué read: “The Conference again, decried the spate of insecurity in the country and resolved to work out legislative frameworks to complement the efforts of the Federal Government to fight insecurity in the country.
“The Conference called on the Federal Government to declare banditry and kidnapping as acts of terrorism and as such deal with the perpetrators decisively.
“The Conference resolved to make appropriate laws to address fundamental issues that breed insecurity in the land as well as creating employment for the youth with a view to curbing the menace of insecurity in the country.”
The National Assembly had a few weeks ago urged the federal government to declare bandits pillaging communities across the North-West as terrorists.
