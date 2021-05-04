State govts responsible for prosecution of bandits, not FG —Lai | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday, has stated that the Federal Government was not responsible for the prosecution of suspected bandits.

According to the Minister, this offence of banditry falls under the purview of the states due to its nature.

Mohammed made this assertion on Tuesday in response to criticisms by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the security challenges facing the country.

“The PDP alleged that kidnappers and bandits are not being brought to justice. This is apparently aimed at the Federal Government,” said the Minister

“It is shocking that a party that ruled this nation for all of 16 years does not know that kidnapping and banditry are not federal offences.

“The PDP should therefore call out the states, including those being controlled by it to ensure a rigorous prosecution of arrested kidnappers and bandits.

“Meanwhile, PDP conveniently forgot that as far as terrorism, a federal offence, is concerned, this Federal Government has successfully prosecuted thousands of Boko Haram members in Kainji, as part of a continuing exercise. We are now seeking the cooperation of the judiciary to continue with the trial of arrested terrorists,” Mohammed explained.

