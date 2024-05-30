State institutions can access Student Loan Scheme — NELFUND boss, Sawyerr

The Federal Government (FG) has confirmed that students enrolled in state-owned universities and colleges will be included in the national student loan scheme.

This expansion comes three weeks after the program’s launch, which initially only catered to students in federal institutions.

The news was delivered by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyerr, during a press briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.

This decision signifies a broader governmental effort to improve access to higher education financing. The program, established under the Access to Higher Education Act signed by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023, offers interest-free loans to qualified students pursuing degrees at accredited tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Read Also: LG AUTONOMY: Supreme Court sets ball rolling, gives states deadline to file defence

Previously, concerns arose regarding the scheme’s initial limitation to federal institutions. Critics argued that excluding students in state universities and colleges would disproportionately disadvantage students from potentially less resourced regions where such institutions are more prevalent.

The FG’s expansion aims to address these concerns and ensure wider inclusivity. It’s important to note that specific details regarding the application process for state institutions haven’t been announced yet. However, Mr. Sawyerr did acknowledge that the NELFUND website has received significant traffic since its launch, with over 60,000 visitors reported.

This expansion of the student loan scheme holds the potential to significantly impact access to higher education in Nigeria. The coming weeks will be crucial as details regarding the application process for state institutions are unveiled.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now