STATE OF THE NATION: NBA admits neglecting role, apologizes to Nigerians

The leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday tendered its unreserved apologies to Nigerians for neglecting its role in the country.

NBA, like most professions in the country, is expected to be a union that holds leaders accountable and offers necessary leadership advice to those at the helm of affairs.

NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, who spoke at the national dialogue on the state of the nation organised by the association in Abuja, admitted that most legal practitioners in the country had completely abdicated their role.

Maikyau decried the challenges confronting the country, adding that the legal professionals were supposed to be instrumental to leadership development.

He said: “I dare say, with the utmost respect, that to a large extent, our experience today as a country is a direct result of the legal profession’s abdication of the duty to provide direction and leadership to the people.

“I must, therefore, as one who is privileged to lead the Bar at this time, apologise to Nigerians for the abdication of our role.

“Today, as members of the Bar, we are reputed more for how much fees we charge our clients as opposed to the discharge of our primary call to offer guidance and/or offer ourselves for the advancement of the cause of our country.

“This apology is necessary because no other group of professionals is called to this privileged position as the lawyers, which also comes with a corresponding responsibility to provide leadership.”

Speaking at the event on behalf of the government, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of Federation, harped on the restoration of the legal profession.

“I thank the NBA under its new leadership for initiating this national dialogue. This shows that you are bringing back the responsibilities restored to us as members of the legal profession”, he said.

