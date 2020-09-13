STATE OF THE NATION: PDP knocks presidency over attack on Obasanjo, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday night chided the presidency for allegedly attacking former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other leaders over their comments on the state of the nation.

The presidency had described Obasanjo as “Divider-in-Chief” after he condemned the current administration’s handling of the country’s affairs.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the advice from eminent Nigerians on how to save the country from total collapse under his watch.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party has, for the umpteenth time, cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to come down from his high horse and listen to the advice from eminent Nigerians, who are advising him against allowing our nation to tumble from the cliff under his watch.

“The Buhari presidency is worsening the sorry state in which it has plunged the nation by choosing to haul insults on Nigerians including former Presidents like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and other well-meaning leaders, who are patriotically calling on his administration to end its divisive, suppressive, and insensitive style of leadership that has ruined our nation.

“From its reactions to patriotic counsel, it is clear that the Buhari presidency has become bereft of the fundamentals of governance as well as overwhelmed by its own failures and burden of guilt for the disunity, bloodletting, and anguish that have enveloped our nation in the last five years.

“It is incontrovertible that the Buhari administration is leading Nigeria into a failed state, where citizens are not guaranteed of their safety; cannot afford the basic necessities of life and where governance has been crippled by incompetence, unbridled nepotism, promotion of injustice, executive high handedness, abuse of human right, disobedience to court orders, brazen violation of constitutional provisions, acute corruption, and violent muscling of elections.”

