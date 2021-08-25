State of the nation takes centre stage as 2021 Ripples Dialogue holds today

With the current challenges bedevilling the country, concerned stakeholders have continued to brainstorm on solutions in order to ensure stability and prosperity within the polity.

As a result, Ripples Nigeria, Nigeria’s foremost multi media online medium, hosts prominent politicians and personalities in an annual symposium to analyse and discuss the way out of the current malaise.

The 2021 edition is scheduled to hold at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State today Wednesday, August 25.

Amongst keynote speakers are Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Pa Ayo Adebanjo of Afenifere, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed of Northern Elders Forum, Hon Uche Onyeagocha and Prof Usman Yusuf.

Furthermore, distinguished journalist and public affairs analyst, Dr. Rueben Abati will moderate the conversations with the theme: “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation.”

The theme, which is very topical considering the current division amongst the populace, will beam a light on the costs of in-fighting, and secession agitations amongst other challenges, in an attempt to unify the nation ahead of the 2023 elections.

