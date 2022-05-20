State policing, only solution to escalating insecurity, terrorism —Gov Wike

Nigeria, according to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, will not be able to end the country’s insecurity without establishing state police forces at the various federating units.

He also stated that the battle against terrorism could not be fought without intelligence.

Wike, a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made these remarks on Thursday in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, while meeting with delegates to the party’s National Convention, which is set for the end of the month.

These were contained in a statement released on Thursday by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The River state governor stated that he strongly believed in restructuring and that state police was the answer to the country’s insecurity problems.

Wike claimed that Nigerians were aware of his views on restructuring and state police, stressing that every country that observes true federalism understands the need of policing and information collection in dealing with insecurity.

He said, “Nigerians know my views, as I believe in restructuring and state Police. Let nobody deceive you, we cannot stop insecurity in this country without state police.

“In all the countries that practice true federalism, the Federal Government has its own police, the state has its own police. Local councils have theirs too. Go to those countries, the police know who is living where and that is how we can bring down insecurity. If you like, go to America and buy 50 Tucano jets, it won’t work. Who are you bombing? Intelligence is key. You must have intelligence.”

Political observers have repeatedly advised that decentralising policing would help solve the prevailing problems of low morale, corruption and under-policing by profoundly raising the number of police officers and emplacing grassroots security systems in the country.

