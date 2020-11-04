States got N50bn from FG to fight Covid-19 —PTF

The Federal Government on Tuesday said a total of N50 billion has been release to the 36 states of the federation to help increase their capacities in testing and surveillance for the COVID-19 virus.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force, Dr. Sani Aliyu disclosed this on Tuesday at the PTF press briefing in Abuja.

Aliyu, who said each state got at least N1bn, expressed concerns over the poor testing rates in most of the states of the federation.

He however, commended Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory for hitting target of testing at least one per cent of their populations.

The National Coordinator, who said the FCT had hit two per cent, noted that Plateau, Gombe and Rivers “have already gone beyond 50 per cent mark of the target” while “a large number of states have not even reached a quarter of this.”

