States’ IGR leaps to N1.33 trillion in 2019

Revenues generated by states internally in 2019 came to N1.33 trillion, N16 billion higher than that of 2018, the statistics office said on Friday.

“The 36 states and FCT IGR figure hits N1.33tn in 2019 compared to N1.17tn recorded in 2018. This indicates a positive growth of 20.92 per cent year on year.

“Similarly, the Q4 2019 states and FCT IGR figure hits N346.20bn compared to N294.11bn recorded in Q3 2019. This indicates a positive growth of 17.71% quarter on quarter,” the National Bureau of Statistics’ report on internally generated revenue at state level said.

Lagos accounted for the biggest revenue generated across states with N398.6 billion on record while Rivers came next with N140.40 billion.

Taraba State posted the smallest revenue with over N53.048 billion.

