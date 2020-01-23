States on red alert over Lassa fever and Coronavirus, NGF assures

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum Chairman and Governor of Ekiti, Mr Kayode Fayemi has revealed, that states are working with the Federal Ministry of Health and other agencies to intensify efforts to control Lassa fever as well prevent any case of Coronavirus in the country.

While briefing newsmen at the end of the forum’s meeting on Wednesday, he said updates on Lassa fever epidemic and the coronavirus, killing people in China has been received and will be treated with utmost priority.

“The Forum received an update from the NGF Secretariat on Health priorities for the year 2020, including the implementation of the Seattle Commitment signed by the Forum at a two-day High-Level Roundtable on Primary Health Care and Human Capital Development convened in November, 2019.

“On the Lassa fever, we recorded cases in one or two states, Ondo in the South West and Kano in the North.

“We are working to ensure that this does not spread any further than they have at the moment,” Fayemi said.

“I believe all our state is taking precautionary measures to address this in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for disease control.

The Ekiti Governor, added that the forum had agreed to carry out immediate action on the implementation of the Seattle Declaration including the constitution of a multi-sectoral Primary Health Care under One Roof implementation committee.

Review of the Primary HealthCare performance in State Executive Council meetings will be quarterly to improve health care services of citizens, he stated.

