States to get $2m each from World Bank for property record update

Nigerian states will get $2 million each from the World Bank in grant to help them update their property records provided they succeed in capturing at least 50 per cent of properties in urban centres that have access to electricity connection before 30th June 2021.

The declaration was made in a statement titled ‘NGF Holds SFTAS Peer Learning Events on GIS Deployment to Strengthen Land Administration and IGR at State Level’ signed by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, head, media and public affairs of the Nigeria Governors Forum on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning assisted by the World Bank has scheduled two virtual peer learning events on ‘Using Geographic Information Systems Technology to Strengthen Land Administration and Property Taxation’ at the subnational level.

“The peer learning events are part of several capacity building efforts aimed at supporting the effective deployment of GIS at State-level. Efforts are underway to provide states with GIS data, ortho-photos of property mapping and software to support enumeration.

“States able to update their property records before 30th June 2021 to capture at least 50 per cent of the properties that have electricity connections in urban areas will each unlock $2m in performance grant under the World Bank-funded States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program for Results,” the statement said.

Mr Bello-Barkindo affirmed it was important that property records reflect precise data about the name of the owner/occupier, size of the parcel of land, the building size, use of the land/property among other parameters required by the programme.

“It is no news that states are at varying stages of GIS deployment with some notably Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, and Gombe States leading the way.

“The peer learning events will have these states showcase their deployment experience and avail aspiring states still early in the process of deployment an opportunity to break free of challenges that could derail and hinder GIS deployment at State level,” he added.

Two peer learning events are scheduled to be held on 5th and 16th November 2020.

