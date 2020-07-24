Latest Politics

States to receive N100m each for fight against COVID-19

July 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are to get a grant of N100 million each from the Federal Government to boost their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, states will also have access to the Basic Health Care Provisional Fund (BHCPF) once it is activated, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday at the daily press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said: “I am pleased to mention that all states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are receiving support from the COVID-19 response through the Regional Diseases Surveillance Enhancement (REDISSE) Project.

‘With this support, they will receive N100 million to enhance high impact priority response activities. The soon to be reactivated BHCPF will join the funding pool.”

