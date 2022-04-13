News
Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry dies at 57
The Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, is dead.
He was 57.
The Director of Communication and Public Relations, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Mr. Ichedi Joel, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja, said Harry died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.
The NBS had last weekend dismissed reports on the death of the Plateau State-born Economist who was also the chief executive officer of the agency.
