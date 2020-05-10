‘Stay at home’ is now ‘Stay alert’, Boris Johnson tells Britons as UK eases lockdown

After more than six weeks of lockdown, UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has announced his plans for gradually restarting the economy in a televised broadcast aired on Sunday.

In his address, the prime minister stated that the UK would be taking “baby steps” towards easing the economic burden the pandemic had caused while covid-19 preventive measures were still in place.

Popularizing the new slogan, “‘Stay at home’ is now ‘Stay alert'”, Boris urged Britons who couldnt afford to work from home to go to work but keep to precautionary measures.

Non-essential workers were also at liberty to engage in “unlimited amounts” of outdoor exercises from Wednesday as against a previous restriction to once a day.

“You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household.” Boris noted.

The Prime minister further disclosed plans to quarantine visitors entering the country by air as well as employ a five-tier covid-19 alert system to rank the threats from the pandemic as lock down eases.

